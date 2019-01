There's been heavy snowfall again in the Alps, particularly in the past 24 hours.A fortnight after the three weeks of heavy snow that brought the Eastern Alps (Austria, Germany and Eastern Switzerland) to a standstill,Here's a report from Ski Famille in Les Gets. The avalanche danger level has been raised to 4, one below the highest possible, meaning the off-piste avalanche danger is very great.It's expected to remain snowy for the week ahead with some French and Swiss resorts likely to see a metre of snow by next weekend.