Torrential rain and swollen rivers have left communities cut off and farmland inundated in parts of northern Queensland, Australia.According to figures from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) over 620 mm of rain was recorded in Whyanbeel Valley, situated between Port Douglas and Daintree in northern Queensland, in a 48 hour period to 27 JanuaryDouglas Shire Council Mayor Julia Leu said "We ask everyone to be patient as Douglas Shire recovers from widespread monsoonal rain and theThe flooding has also caused problems for the region's farmers, with someSeveral flood warnings were still in place for Queensland rivers with more rain forecast, as of 28 JanuaryMeanwhile North Queensland warned motorists to stay off flooded roads as the region continues to be inundated with intense rainfall.Superintendent Geoff Sheldon said too many motorists were putting their lives and the lives of others at risk by ignoring police warnings. Police have charged multiple drivers with driving without due care and attention for travelling through flooded roads in the past three days."Despite the huge rainfall and repeated warnings to stay off flooded roads, we are seeing drivers take too many risks and that is not acceptable," Superintendent Sheldon said."Not only are you risking the lives of everyone in your vehicle but you are also putting responding emergency services in danger when they are called to rescue you."We are pleading with motorists to stay off the roads if you don't need to travel but to drive sensibly if you do."If it is flooded, forget it!"