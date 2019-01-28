© Johannes Plenio

Two girls of same family aged 10 and 12 have been struck to death by lightning while another is battling for her life at Kalulushi General Hospital.The deceased have been identified as Mercy and Fidess Mugala.The incident happened on Friday when the three children were playing in the house while it was raining heavily in Kitwe's Kamakonde Township.The other child whose identity has been withheld suffered burns on both his legs and currently nursing injuries at Kalulushi General Hospital.Meanwhile, Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has pledged to help the bereaved family with funeral expenses.