A Turkish couple died after they were trapped in their car as flash floods hit the southwestern town of Bodrum late Jan. 25.According to local media reports, the 27-year-old driver Çağlar Bilecik and his fiancee, Billur Atik, were in the Akarca area when their car stopped amid intense flooding of a nearby creek.A passerby, who saw the car while drifting in the water, notified the police.Rescue teams who arrived soon afterward found in the flooded car the body of Atik, a 23-year-old teacher.Officials said Atik's fiancee, an electrical technician, was also presumed dead but his body remained missing on Jan. 26 despite search efforts in the area,