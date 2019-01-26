SEARCH
A Turkish couple died after they were trapped in their car as flash floods hit the southwestern town of Bodrum late Jan. 25.

According to local media reports, the 27-year-old driver Çağlar Bilecik and his fiancee, Billur Atik, were in the Akarca area when their car stopped amid intense flooding of a nearby creek.

A passerby, who saw the car while drifting in the water, notified the police.

Rescue teams who arrived soon afterward found in the flooded car the body of Atik, a 23-year-old teacher.

Officials said Atik's fiancee, an electrical technician, was also presumed dead but his body remained missing on Jan. 26 despite search efforts in the area, which was still pounded by a heavy storm.