At least one person has been confirmed dead after two explosions rocked a high-rise residential complex in the city of Changchun in northeastern China. The police are investigating the incident as a "criminal case."

A car exploded at an underground garage at the Wanda Plaza Apartment Building on Hongqi Street on Friday, local authorities said. Several minutes later another blast happened on the 30th floor of the same building.

At least one person was found dead inside the building, officials confirmed. Several people were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for injuries.

First responders, including firefighters and medics, are working at the scene. The building contains shops and offices, as well as apartments.

Videos shared on social media show people fleeing down a smoke-filled street near the building. One clip, filmed at the site, shows an explosion on one of the upper floors of the residential complex. Several people can be heard screaming.


Another video from the same street shows what appears to be a separate blast near the building.


A witness told local media that she heard several explosions rocking the building, after which the area was evacuated.


The exact cause of the blast is not immediately clear. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as a "criminal case."

At the same time, unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that a terrorist was throwing explosives from the building onto the street.