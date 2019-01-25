is live in:
Earth Changes
Signs and Portents: Two-headed blue-tongue lizard handed to reptile park in Australia
abc.net.au
Tue, 22 Jan 2019 12:37 UTC
The lizard, which has since been named Lucky, had handlers at The Australian Reptile Park surprised and excited, with some experts predicting its life expectancy in the wild was not great.
Animals with this deformity often don't survive due to their eating difficulties and inability to defend themselves from predators, the park said.
Staff said the reptile was receiving the best care from experts at the park.
"Blue-tongues are such an iconic part of Australia and Lucky is one special little guy," head of reptiles Daniel Rumsey said.
Mr Rumsey said the park had seen the likes of two-headed snakes and sharks in the past.
"We will treat him like the special little guy he is," he said.
These types of deformities are not completely unheard of and can occur when an incomplete embryo splits inside the egg.
Keepers are hopeful Lucky will live a long and happy life as perhaps the "most unique lizard in the entire wildlife sanctuary".
We had no claim on Mexico. Texas had no claim beyond the Nueces River, and yet we pushed on to the Rio Grande and crossed it. I am always ashamed of my country when I think of that invasion.
