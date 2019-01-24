Sun dogs over Caledon, Ontario
© Robyn Wilkinson
Between a total lunar eclipse and cold weather sun dogs, the sky had some extra special imagery to gaze at over the weekend and Monday morning, Jan. 21.

If you turned your eyes to the moon Sunday night, Jan. 20 and into the early morning hours Monday you may have caught a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse or blood moon. During Monday's cold morning commute, a weather phenomenon known as a sun dog or snow rainbow was visible.

Sun dogs are known as parhelion, halos, or "mock suns." They are optical effects caused by the refraction of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere, which results in what can appear to be two rainbows on either side of the sun.

The extreme cold weather Caledon and much of southern Ontario has been under for the past few days has created perfect conditions for sun dogs, and people have been snapping photos of the beautiful images on social media. Caledon remains under an extreme cold warning, which means you may catch a sun dog on your evening commute home, too.

The below freezing temperatures could also result in cryoseisms, also known as "frost quakes" or "ice booms." They happen when water in the ground expands because of the extreme cold temperature and causes loud booming sounds.