Currently, there are blizzard conditions

Intense snowfall reported in Andorra yesterday, January 23 - with road access from France blocked due to large amounts of snow. Report: @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/tq1b9sEwsH — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 24, 2019



Do we have any snow ploug drivers here? This looks like fun! Soldeu, Andorra last night, January 23/24. Report: Marc Font / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/rTFZaybJpp — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 24, 2019



Heavy snowfall at El Pas de la Casa, Andorra (2080 m) tonight, January 21. Report: @anamachado65 IG / @MeteoPyrenees pic.twitter.com/rOjESxjOWq — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 21, 2019



The Pyrenees are seeing some of their biggest snowfalls for three months."The Cirque du Lys ski area is closed for the day due to strong winds and high avalanche risk following the accumulation of 50 to 70 cm of snow since that night," a Cauterets statement reads.There's been less fresh snow in Andorra so far but there has been some fresh snowfall here too and much more is forecast. Grandvalira published this video on Monday:The Pyrenees had had little snowfall since a huge snowfall in late October led several ski areas to open early for the season. With little snow in December and the first half of January some smaller resorts could only open limited terrain although big resorts in Andorra were keen to stress they were 80-90% open thanks to snow left from the early big storms and their snowmaking efforts.Snow depths are therefore currently modest with most having 50-100cm of snow lying on higher slopes compared to 2-3 metres in the Western Alps and 3-6 metres in the Eastern Alps.