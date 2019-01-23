RECORD SNOWFALL IN HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, LABRADOR

Take me down

To the Labrador city

Where the snow is deep

And the wind ain't pretty https://t.co/CMDjQWZTrV — Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) November 12, 2018



That's over 11 feet of snow!

#Labrador knows snow!! #HappyValleyGooseBay, NL which recorded 59.2 cm in the past 2 days, has already seen 357.6 cm of snow since October. The picture below is from #Cartwright, NL & under that is an SUV & a shed! 📸 by @tlheard12. Track your weather on @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/fJhWvPdnQC — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) January 23, 2019



EXTREME COLD WARNING FOR -60 WINDCHILLS

If you watch @weathernetwork you know by know that #Purple on the map = #Cold! But what about #White? This is next level #frigid. Core temperatures within here are colder than -40°C but with the wind chill, feeling like -60...MINUS 60 this morning! Bundle up against #Frostbite pic.twitter.com/lzttQpBaWa — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) January 23, 2019



Just as some Canadians were beginning to doubt if a true Canadian winter would ever arrive this year, it's now safe to say most parts of the country have experienced at least some of the season's wrath. Heavy snow, flash freezes, extreme cold alerts -- we've seen it all.There are a couple of regions in particular however, that are setting the bar high in terms of winter conditions. We're talking OVER 300 cm of snow already on the ground and windchills that are plunging into life-threatening territory. Find out what areas we're talking about, below.We reported on this back in November, even before the official start to winter began, when Happy Valley-Goose Bay set records for a whopping 130+ cm of snow on the ground since the start of September. And while Labrador is by no means a stranger to some hefty snow fall, these pre-winter amounts felt excessive, even by the East Coast standard.Now, as the town remains locked in an active storm track, additional records are being set"And so far, 2019 is the fourth highest snow depth recorded for the area since records began in 1955," says Weather Network meteorologist Matt Grinter.It's safe to say Happy Valley-Goose Bay is on track to see one of its snowiest January's in history."The snowiest January to date is from 1985 when 235.1 cm of snow was reported," Grinter adds.The excessive and relentless snow is one way to describe a wild and extreme winter in Canada, but what about an extended period with windchill values of -65? A multi-day episode of "very cold windchills" has currently prompted extreme cold warnings across parts of Nunavut. These are temperatures so cold that frostbite could develop within a matter of just minutes."Extreme wind chill values of -55 to -65 over Kivalliq and the Melville Peninsula continue as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region," says Environment Canada in the warning. "Wind chill values will generally remain in this range through the remainder of the week and potentially into the weekend," says Environment."