Earth Changes
Thousands of migrating birds found dead at Salton Sea, California
nbcbayarea.com
Wed, 23 Jan 2019 18:10 UTC
The California Department of Fish and Game says ducks, gulls and other birds were found dead at the south end of the state's largest lake between Jan. 8 and last Thursday.
Testing showed signs of avian cholera, an infectious bacterial disease. It's spread through direct contact or from contaminated food or water.
Wildlife officials say outbreaks occur annually as a result of birds flocking closely together during migration.
The 350-square-mile (560-square-kilometer) lake is located in the desert near the Mexican border. It's a regular stop for migrating birds.
Source: Associated Press
Thousands of migrating birds found dead at Salton Sea, California
Thousands of migrating birds found dead at Salton Sea, California
Many Euro-Atlantic states deny or reject their own roots, including their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries, the moral basis and any traditional identity are being denied - national, religious, cultural, and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treats a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership; faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. Many people in European countries are actually ashamed of their religious affiliations and are frightened to speak about them. Their leaders then try to force this model onto other countries. I am deeply convinced that this leads to the degradation and primitivization of culture globally, including deeper demographic and moral crises in the West.
AND OVER-Pumped LOL
Make your own. Lactofermentation. Dirt cheap and yummy
Shades of the past!!! And it was only yesterday that the big discount stores like Walmart removed ORTHO products of garden pesticides in 16 oz...
NATO is a worthless ineffective group that continue pat themselves on the back while the world laughs at them. It's a total waste of time, space...
most Europeans are of semitic descent, due to being descended from Sanskrit speakers. The anti semitic myth is proof positive of the over heavy...
Comment: Related article: Thousands of birds found dead in Western Australia's 'most important' inland wetland.