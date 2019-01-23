Squaw Valley
© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows
Squaw Valley, looking squeaky clean after 6 feet (1.8m) fell there in the last week. Snowfall is already well above average in the Sierras and there’s more to come Sunday and early Monday.
Thanks to Mother Nature's onslaught of recent storms, skiers and snowboarders near Lake Tahoe are shredding across several feet of fresh snow.

Storms that rolled across the Sierra Nevada over the past week dumped nearly 8 feet of snow at Squaw Valley and multiple feet of powder at a host of other nearby resorts.

Check the list below to see how much snow fell across Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past seven days, as reported by the resorts.

7-Day Snowfall Totals (updated Jan. 21):

Squaw Valley Resort: 94 inches

Boreal Mountain Resort: 82 inches

Northstar California Resort: 80 inches

Sugar Bowl Resort: 79 inches

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: 68 inches

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: 61 inches

Heavenly Mountain Resort: 44 inches