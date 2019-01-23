© Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows



79 inches

Thanks to Mother Nature's onslaught of recent storms, skiers and snowboarders near Lake Tahoe are shredding across several feet of fresh snow.Storms that rolled across the Sierra Nevada over the past week dumped nearly 8 feet of snow at Squaw Valley and multiple feet of powder at a host of other nearby resorts.Check the list below to see how much snow fell across Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past seven days, as reported by the resorts.Squaw Valley Resort:Boreal Mountain Resort:Northstar California Resort:Sugar Bowl Resort:Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: 68 inchesKirkwood Mountain Resort: 61 inchesHeavenly Mountain Resort: 44 inches