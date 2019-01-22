© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A pall of gloom descended on Balisutura village under Jashipur Police limits of Mayurbhanj district after a Class I student was mauled to death by stray dogs today.As per reports, the student of Rahanga UP School was on his way to his school and wasAfter receiving information, Jashipur Police reached the spot and has sent the body for post mortem.Comments from family members and police could not be obtained.