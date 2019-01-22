Earth Changes
Ottawa just had its coldest & snowiest winter storm in over 120 years
OttawaStart.com
Sun, 20 Jan 2019 06:09 UTC
Rolf Campbell, who tweets @YOW_Weather, observed that the storm - with a high reaching minus 18 degrees and two-day snow accumulation in surplus of 25 centimetres - was rivaled only by Feb. 8, 1895, when the max temperature was 17.8 degrees and accumulation exceeded 45 centimetres.
(There was also a snowstorm on Jan. 18, 1934 where it was minus 18.3 degrees, but the accumulation was only 15.2 centimetres.)
It is unusual for major snowfalls to coincide with intense cold, as CBC climatologist Ian Black tweeted.
He added that in 30 years of covering weather, he has never seen an Extreme Cold Warning and a Winter Storm Warning at the same time, as Environment Canada issued the two simultaneously Saturday.
That's not the only record broken - Jan. 20, 2019 is now the number one snowiest Jan. 20 since records began in 1873, with 21 centimetres of snowfall by 1 p.m.
Quote of the Day
Learning is pleasurable but doing is the height of enjoyment.
- Novalis
Recent Comments
European models wouldn't work in the US for any number of reasons, nor will they work in Europe for much longer because capitalism has expanded to...
I sincerely hope that there will be more than a couple of train units that will provide transportation service to the public once the rail...
The oligarchs know, divide-and-conquer works and don't care about the inevitable blood on their hands. They never did . . .
Somehow it is all white patriarchy's fault.
That indian guy sure looks a lot like christopher lloyd