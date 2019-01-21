Earth Changes
Strange red 'plasma conduit' seen over Norway
Tue, 15 Jan 2019 23:59 UTC
- SOTT Focus: Credulous Atheist Believes Evidence-Free Establishment Russia Narrative
- On the threshold of a major regional reset, the Syria outcome will haunt those who started this war
- William Barr's confirmation as new US Attorney General - Trump's plan or duped by the Deep State?
- #Resistance heroes? An ex-FBI official says bureau attempted to keep 'progressives out of office'
- Russian military jets collide over Sea of Japan
- US sends warship to the Black Sea in effort to provoke Russia
- Kennedy and King families call for Congress to reopen assassination probes
- Israeli news reports says Hezbollah began digging tunnels to Israel before 2006 war - IDF has no comment
- Vatican knew of promoted Argentine bishop's "naked selfies"
- Scott Ritter: ISIS needs US presence in Syria to survive
- Desperate Netanyahu says criminal indictment against him would be win for 'the Left and media'
- War whore Graham urges slow withdrawal of Syrian troops, or else "Iraq on steroids"
- Trump proposes wall-for-DACA plan in bid to end government shutdown
- Smithsonian map reveals US military operating in over 40% of World's countries
- Death toll in coalition airstrike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor rises to 31
- Curious Bedfellows: The Neocon and Progressive Alliance to destroy Donald Trump
- Saudi-led airstrikes rock Sanaa in Yemen casting shadow over second round of peace talks
- With Russian backing secured, Maduro offers hand of peace to Trump
- Syria repels IDF air raid on intl airport south of Damascus, shot down 7 missiles
- Violent dismemberment of Russia looks like it is now official US policy
- At 113, world's oldest man dies at his home in northern Japan
- A converted school bus and a family of nine who travel the country 'unschools' kids on the road
- The sticking point: Suspected drug smugglers try to drive over US-Mex border fence
- Syria: Double bomb blasts in Afrin leave 10 dead, 18 injured
- California Dept of Ed proposes new guidelines to teach kindergartners about '15 different genders'
- Largest-ever group of migrant families tunnels under Yuma, AZ border fence
- Northern Ireland: Police make arrests in courthouse car bombing deemed a terrorist attack by the 'New IRA'
- 'SNL' roasts BuzzFeed over discredited Trump-Cohen report
- LAPD detective exposes revenge porn extortion plot by fellow officer
- Compelled speech: California state senator announces that only 'gender neutral' pronouns will be permitted during committee hearings
- Finnish study confirms Jordan Peterson's take on Nordic feminism and gender equity in employment
- Athens police fire tear gas at protesters rallying against Macedonia name deal
- Israel to shut UN run Palestinian schools in east Jerusalem
- 2 killed, 22 injured in fire that tore through 3 buildings at Courchevel ski resort, France
- BBC Question Time Staff caught drumming up audience antagonism against Diane Abbott before filming - and is now getting an earful about it!
- Drunk female trooper's sexual assault on male Windsor Castle guard let off 'because she's a woman'
- Acclaimed photographer & video journalist killed in Libya while working for RT's video agency
- On track: First kilometer of train link for Crimean Bridge complete
- American homeschoolers are networking with Russian homeschoolers: Will 'upend' US democracy shrieks Clinton-linked Center for American Progress
- Paul Joseph Watson: What they are not telling you about the Yellow Vests
- Memos reveal: Israel began nuclear weapons program without telling government or Knesset
- DNA computational analysis identifies an unknown human ancestor
- Where the books weren't burned: Baghdad's ancient library preserved in the chaos of war
- Russia's Paradise Lost: How National Geographic saw Crimea, before the coup
- An ancient relative of humans shows a surprisingly modern trait
- "Incredibly rare" prehistoric forest found in UK's Western Isles
- Fossilized teeth reveal unknown prehistoric human relatives
- After Israel slaughtered Gaza during 'Cast Lead', Obama admin met with Israeli generals to counteract damning Goldstone Report and get Israel's story out
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Saturn acquired its rings relatively recently shows new data from NASA's Cassini
- Eugene Wigner's scientific treason: The connection between physics and math is a miracle
- Scientists want to use CRISPR to make one spicy tomato
- Cross-border bridge connecting Russia & China will be completed in 2020
- Super blood wolf moon: A total lunar eclipse meets a supermoon this Sunday
- How we can now rapidly image entire brains at nanoscale resolution
- Earth may be in the middle of a giant asteroid spike
- Named after ancient Egyptian god of evil, darkness and destruction, Apophis asteroid could strike Earth in 2068, warn Russian scientists
- Data hog: Surgery performed remotely on pig via 5G some 30 miles away
- CO2 rise shrinks Sahara Desert by whopping 8%! 700,000 sq km of added vegetation
- Earth's shifting magnetic pole may confuse your cell phone
- Salt-free drinkable water comes at a cost
- Chaos in the body tunes up your immune system
- New scale for electronegativity rewrites the chemistry textbook
- Electromagnetic stars
- Russia's Academy of Sciences begins work on countering 'hazards' from outer space
- Researchers can now grow perfect blood vessels in a petri dish
- Genes reveal clues about people's potential life expectancy
- Pointless? CERN lays out plans for even bigger €21-billion super-collider
- Something only EU can explain: Asteroid 6478 Gault 'suddenly sprouts a comet-like tail'
- Strange red 'plasma conduit' seen over Norway
- 7.0 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska, heavy damage reported - UPDATE - Over 7,800 aftershocks
- Extreme wet January displaces thousands and floods farmland in Argentina - year's worth of rain in 15 days
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Tropical frosts: Food prices exploding & 'Pole Shift' in Media
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Moscow winter thunderstorms - Etna erupts - Middle East snows
- 110 goats die mysteriously in Ramban, Kashmir
- Two dead as strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Chile
- Lightning strikes have killed at least 25 people since the start of the rainy season in Zambezia, Mozambique
- 'This is hell like': Rare winter thunderstorm & blizzard conditions hits Moscow
- At least four dead in Lebanon as severe weather sweeps through region
- Stunning footage captures snow-covered building in Ennstal Alps, Austria
- Mt Merapi on Java spews incandescent lava 9 times on Saturday, January 19
- 6.0-magnitude quake hits 76 km WNW of Isangel, Vanuatu
- Shallow magnitude-6.0 earthquake registered near Mexican Pacific Coast
- At least six dead as intense storms slam California
- Severe sandstorm in Egypt leaves at least five people dead
- Storms bring 4 feet of snow in 48 hours to Sierra Nevada resorts
- Snow covers Amman as winter storm sweeps across Jordan
- California mountain blizzard may bring up to 100 inches of snow
- Avalanche in India kills 5, another 5 missing
- Dozens report seeing meteor fireball over northern New England
- Mystery surrounds 'massive flash and boom' over Somerset, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over Cape Town, South Africa
- Giant fireball caught on home security cameras in Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Mitochondria play an unexpected role in killing bacteria
- Costco is pulling Roundup from their stores and will no longer sell the carcinogen
- Brain hacking: Heavy use of wireless devices changes brain structure in children
- The high cost of hormone-disrupting chemicals
- Food and Chemical Toxicology Journal: MiRNAs from GMO foods could affect gene expression patterns in humans
- Ebola "popping up unexpectedly and proving impossible to control"
- It's the brain-altering drugs stupid: Opioids, SSRIs, anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines & suicidality
- Qi Gong: What is it?
- Experimental "vaccine" for celiac disease in the works
- WHO says vaccine hesitancy ranks with Ebola and HIV as global threats
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Power of Prayer
- Time to set the record straight: Even low levels of glyphosate are unsafe
- Vaccine skepticism in Australia now punishable by 10 years in jail
- What does Monsanto's 'Roundup' do to you?
- Weedkiller Roundup banned in France after court ruling
- Melbourne hospital to conduct magic mushroom trial for end-of-life patients
- Surprise, surprise: Government data show average American significantly larger than in the past
- Tylenol damages the brains of children, research reveals
- Vegans take 'twice as many sick days' as their carnivore colleagues
- Researchers successfully turn breast cancer cells into fat to stop them from spreading
- Proper breathing brings better health
- How to unwind your busy monkey mind
- 'We hear what we listen for' - The art of listening well
- The APA guidelines are wrong. It's ok to be stoic, competitive, dominant and aggressive - but don't take it to the extreme
- Flashback: Carl Sagan said 'reincarnation deserves serious study': Years later the results of those studies are in
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
- Canadian intelligence reports claim Russia stealing magnetic North
- Brexit vote delayed till 30th of February announces May
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
We can lift ourselves out of ignorance, we can find ourselves as creatures of excellence and intelligence and skill.
- Jonathan Livingston Seagull
