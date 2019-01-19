© REUTERS



At least five people were killed in Egypt by a severe sandstorm that struck several parts of the country on Wednesday.According to local media reports, one person was killed and two others injured when a building partially collapsed in the northeastern Port Said province.Another four people reportedly lost their lives when a bus overturned in the northern Kafr al-Sheikh province.The Egyptian authorities have suspended activity at four of the country's seaports due to inclement weather, while several roads in capital Cairo have been shut until further notice.Egypt's official meteorological agency has predicted "several days" of heavy winds, which, it warned, may disrupt maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and Red Sea.