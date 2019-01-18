At least five people died while five others are trapped after an avalanche hit Khardunga La in Ladakh on Friday, 18 January.According to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an avalanche at 7 am. Rescue operations are currently underway with the police, army and the SDRF trying to rescue the trapped people.However, it has not yet been established whether the persons in the truck were civilians or security force personnel.