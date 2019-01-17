NO CASUALTIES

A portion of a busy road in Delhi caved in, creating a huge sinkhole and trapping a car and an auto-rickshaw. The incident took place near the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro station on Monday evening.Two people were in the car while the auto had one person. All the people were rescued soon after their vehicles got trapped in the sinkhole. The vehicles were later pulled out with the help of cranes.The pictures from the incident showed both the auto-rickshaw and the car in the pit. A large crowd had gathered around the sinkhole after the incident.Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) reached the spot and are working to fix the massive pit in the middle of the road.No casualties were reported as locals managed to evacuate the occupants from the trapped vehicles before the police arrived at the spot. The occupants have only sustained minor injuries, the police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Atul Kumar Thakur said a section of the road near the newly constructed Maujpur Metro station suddenly caved in at 9 pm.PWD officials suspect that a leak in a water pipeline led to the road collapse. The spot was barricaded and traffic was diverted.The incident led to snarls on the stretch, which is a busy route between Delhi and Loni. Traffic officials said that the road would be closed for next few days till the sinkhole is repaired.Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai too reached the spot and inspected the condition of the road and the sinkhole.