the height of snow reached three meters (10 feet).

Getting to Başkale village, Van province, Turkey. Yesterday, January 12.



Thick snow in Bitlis, Turkey last night, Jan 12th.



Roads to thousands of villages covered by thick snowHarsh winter conditions dominate many parts of Turkey, affecting daily life.An old woman in eastern Bingol province was killed when an avalanche of snow fell over her from the roof of her house.Roads between Ankara-Izmir, Afyonkarahisar-Usak and Afyonkarahisar-Kutahya cities in western Turkey were blocked early Wednesday due to heavy snow.These roads were opened later with snow plowers.Aid agencies, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent, distributed hot soup and food packets to 500 people stranded on the roads in western Kutahya province.Turkish Red Crescent teams also offered hot tea to those stuck in Kastamonu-Ankara road in northern Turkey.Primary, secondary and high schools in most districts of Eskisehir, Nevsehir, Kastamonu and Tokat provinces were closed on Wednesday due to harsh weather conditions.* Muharrem Cin from Kutahya, Abdullah Celik from Bingol, Ozgur Alantor from Kastamonu, Canan Tukelay from Afyonkarahisar, Haydar Toprakci from Tunceli contributed to the report.