Migrants Honduras
© AP/Delmer Martinez
Migrants begin journey towards the United States from San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Another caravan of Central American migrants has reportedly left Honduras en route to the U.S. border.

The Associated Press reports the group of about 600 migrants is following the same route through Guatemala and Mexico used last year by thousands of migrants in at least three caravans. One woman told the AP she would ask U.S. authorities for asylum or refugee status once she arrived "because it's not possible to live in Honduras anymore."

The departure came hours before their planned Tuesday exit, but the AP reports the caravan's numbers are likely to grow Tuesday as people continued to arrive at the departure spot.

The newest caravan is expected to add to tensions already present between President Donald Trump and Congress over immigration reform and his demands for funding for his promised border wall. Trump has vowed not to reopen the government until he receives $5.7 billion he says is needed to construct the barrier. Some 800,000 federal employees are furloughed or working without pay as the shutdown continues.


Trump on Tuesday tweeted a message about the latest caravan, directing his message, in part, toward the top Democrats in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

"A big new Caravan is heading up to our Southern Border from Honduras," Trump said via Twitter. "Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them. Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe! Stop playing political games and end the Shutdown!"

It remains unclear if the caravan plans to travel to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. Groups of migrants from the first caravans wait there as U.S. officials slowly process their asylum claims.