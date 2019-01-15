Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday called Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a modern Adolf Hitler, days after Brasilia officially recognized an opposition leader as the legitimate head of the increasingly isolated country."Over there we've got Brazil in the hands of a fascist - Bolsonaro is a Hitler of the modern era!" Maduro said during a state of the nation speech."Let's leave the task of Bolsonaro to the wonderful people of Brazil, who will fight and take care of him."The Brazilian president's office said through a spokeswoman that it would not comment.Brazil and Venezuela maintained cordial relations for over a decade thanks to friendly ties between Brazil's Workers Party and Venezuela's Socialist Party.Bolsonaro, a fervent anti-communist who has praised his country's 1964-85 military dictatorship, has promised to target Venezuela.