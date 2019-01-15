© ALEX HALADA



Enormous amounts of snow in Obertauern, Austria yesterday, January 14. Report: Stefanie Mayera / La meteo pic.twitter.com/Wm8Y6LetbH — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 15, 2019



Extremely deep snow in Zürs am Arlberg, Austria tonight, January 14. Report: @lechzurs pic.twitter.com/5q6W7kO3V2 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 14, 2019



HUGE snow in Zürs, Austria (1717 m) today, January 14. 80-100 cm in the past 36 hrs and a total of 2-2.5 m. Report: Christian Hunkeler pic.twitter.com/Wak1sL84ne — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 14, 2019



Blizzard conditions in Galtür, Austria (1584 m) this afternoon, January 14. Report: Labancz Richard via Met Hirado pic.twitter.com/qigwPlXf6f — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 14, 2019



Heavy snowfall in Austria has left an entire ski resort completely submerged in snow.More than 250 soldiers and firefighters have been digging out the town of Hochkar.The town's population of 500 was evacuated amid the risk of avalanches. Five of the five hundred residents volunteered to stay behind, one of them a hotel owner who says it's been snowing for a week. The operation to dig out the town could go on for days.