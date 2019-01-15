A snowcat drives through the snow at the valley
© ALEX HALADA
A snowcat drives through the snow at the valley station of the Hochkar cable car at 1380 m altitude on January 13, 2019 in Hochkar, Lower Austria. - The area around Hochkar in Lower Austria, 150 km west of Vienna, was declared a disaster area due to snow depths of more than 3,5 meters.
Heavy snowfall in Austria has left an entire ski resort completely submerged in snow.

More than 250 soldiers and firefighters have been digging out the town of Hochkar.

The town's population of 500 was evacuated amid the risk of avalanches. Five of the five hundred residents volunteered to stay behind, one of them a hotel owner who says it's been snowing for a week. The operation to dig out the town could go on for days.