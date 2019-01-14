24 to 35 inches) of snow since Saturday night

A new round (!!) of snow in Goppisberg, Kantons Wallis, Switzerland (1339 m) this morning, January 13. Report: Hotel Art Furrer pic.twitter.com/G3gHVuE1yt — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 13, 2019



Windstorm and blizzard conditions in Visperterminen, Switzerland today, January 12. Report: Heidabahn Giw AG Visperterminen pic.twitter.com/ISxMySMxYO — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 14, 2019



Very deep snow in Klosters, Switzerland, Jan 13th - thanks to Pavle Jonke for the report! pic.twitter.com/IvkRxJbO9P — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 14, 2019



And, just a week before the World Economic Forum's main annual meeting in Davos, train service to the glitzy ski town in eastern Switzerland has also ground to a halt, national rail service SBB said.The head of the local government in the town of Disentis, Robert Cajacob, told AFP, that the town's population of 2,200 as well as "several hundred tourists" currently had no way out because of rail closures and impassable roads.He said the situation was "stable" but "problematic."The national weather office, MeteoSwiss, said that parts ofFrench authorities have also warned of a high risk of avalanches in the Haute-Savoie region that borders Switzerland, while avalanches in western Austria have killed at least three people in recent days.Source: AFP