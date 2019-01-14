© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

The Akkadian Empire suddenly collapsed after 400 years of rule in the area formerly known as Babylon. A massive drought with sudden onset set in motion a mega drought across the region, but other regions shifted as well to new moisture patterns. It was a sudden onset, as we are now seeing with hot and cold out of season jamming up in the jet streams. All expected as the Grand Solar Minimum intensifies.