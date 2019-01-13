bubbling road

Taiwan road destroyed by bubbling water on fire due to probable gas leak on January 8, 2019.
It seems that a gas trapped below this road is trying to come out. Result is this kind of bubbling water coming out of this sinkhole like a geyser with such a power that the road literally exploded. OMG!

The tweet indicates Thailand, but has been corrected on Facebook by loyal readers:

It's probably not a mud volcano eruption. Just a gas leak creating bubbling water with enough power to destroy a road. But really impressive!

bubbling road

Taiwan road destroyed by bubbling water on fire due to probable gas leak on January 8, 2019.