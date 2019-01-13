where the mercury fell to minus 25.8 degrees Celsius in the morning.

A winter phenomenon known as "diamond dust" has been observed in the town of Biei in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido.The natural phenomenon is seen when frigid temperatures cause water vapor in the air to freeze and sparkle in the sunlight.On Sunday, many people with cameras gathered in mountainous areas of the town,They took photos of the tiny ice crystals in the air shining in the morning sunlight.Visitors also enjoyed other winter scenes, such as frost-covered trees and a frozen river.A woman in her 40s visiting from the city of Asahikawa in the prefecture said it's so cold, she felt her hands stinging even though she was wearing multiple layers of clothing.