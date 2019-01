© Reuters/Manaure Quintero



The leader of Venezuela's opposition says he is ready to seize power and is seeking army support to stage a coup against President Nicolas Maduro, after the US refused to recognize the legitimacy of his just-started six-year term.US National Security Advisor John Bolton reiterated Friday, in a statement.Furthermore, the US welcomed the "courageous decision" of the country's National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who, on Friday, stated he was ready to take over the president's office. Addressing the public the day after Maduro was sworn into office for a second term,"It should be the people of Venezuela, the armed forces, and the international community that give us a clear mandate to assume" the presidency, Guaido said in Caracas on Friday.Following the opposition leader's plea,to promote the "restoration" of Venezuelan democracy andMaduro immediately hit back at his challenger, dismissing Guaido's calls as childish dreams and assuring the public that he will continue to exercise his functions as the head of state."It seems a group of little boys has taken control of the opposition and now they want to play destabilization again," the 56-year-old said, calling on the people to "mobilize" and show support for his leadership.After winning the presidential election last May,created in the Peruvian capital in 2017 to deal with the crisis in Venezuela.US economic pressure and the decline of oil prices in recent years has contributed to the severe social and economic crisis in Venezuela. Hit by hyperinflation, the devaluation of the national currency and a shortage of basic necessities, millions of people have been forced to leave the country in search of a better life in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Brazil. Meanwhile, anti-government rallies continue to spread across the country.The president has repeatedly accused the US of collaborating with Venezuelan neighbors and the opposition to oust him from power.