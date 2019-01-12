Snow is piled up outside the Hotel Saentis
© Gian Ehrenzeller/AP
Heavy snowfalls in Europe, Asia and the Middle East have left a world of white across thousands of kilometres

© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A villager walks through deep snow in Disbudak village of Bingol province in Turkey

© TASS/Barcroft Images
A petrol truck lies partially through the ice on the Aldan River while driving along an authorised river crossing site near the Megino-Aldan settlement in the Tomponsky District
© Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A girl carries a baby as she walks through in snow at a refugee camp in Arsal, Lebanon. The living conditions became harsher in the Arsal refugee camp housing about sixty thousands Syrians, as a result of decrease of aid reaching to the region in recent years and hard winter weather.
© Barbara Gindl/AFP/Getty Images
Men shovel snow from a roof in Untertauern, Austria
© Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland
© Kerstin Joensson/AP
Men clean a roof from snow in Lofer, Austria
© Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images
Aerial view of the snow covered mountains of the Cedars area in the Lebanese mountains north of Beirut
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Girls climb piles of snow in Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square near the Winter Palace after a heavy snowfall in St Petersburg, Russia
© Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images
Aerial view of the Unesco world heritage site of the Qadisha valley and the Christian Maronite monastery of Saint Alichaa that flanks the Cedars area in the Lebanese mountains
© Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images
A man walks on a snow covered street during heavy snowfall in Skopje, Macedonia.
© Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA
A man uses a snow blower to free a platform at the station in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany. Austria and southern Germany have had heavy snowfalls
The recent severe weather form Storm Norma has brought heavy snowfall to the mountain areas and villages outside of Beirut
© Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock
The recent severe weather form Storm Norma has brought heavy snowfall to the mountain areas and villages outside of Beirut
© Feriq Fereç/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People walk across the snow after a snowfall in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq
© Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images
A snow-covered cable car at the Mount Hermon ski resort, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
© Walter Bieri/EPA
Vespas covered with snow on a street in Zurich, Switzerland
© Xinhua/Barcroft Images
Frozen bushes on a mountain in eastern Beirut, Lebanon
© Xinhua/Barcroft Images
A tourist enjoying the scenery of icefall at Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in Jiaozuo, central China’s Henan Province
© Leszek Szymański/EPA
Aerial picture taken by a drone shows a snowy panorama of Warsaw and the Vistula River with Swietokrzyski Bridge in Poland
© Alexander Demianchuk/Tass
A horse-drawn carriage in Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square near the Winter Palace St Petersburg, Russia
© Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA
A man walks past a pile of snow in the town centre of Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany
© Amer Ghazzal/Barcroft Images
Snow outside of Beirut