From China to Russia, world is blanketed in white - in pictures
The Guardian
Fri, 11 Jan 2019 19:36 UTC
- Clap trap re: those very bad, no good Russians
- How mainstream media joins the US government offensive against Iran: Reuters as a case study
- The Clinton memo that killed half a million people in Syria
- French government moves to impose a police state in response to the Yellow Vests
- Neo-Nazi mob boss pictured next to Ukraine President Poroshenko in church inauguration ceremony
- Syrian army repels Israeli attack on Damascus airport
- Did CIA Director & 'torture queen' Gina Haspel run a black site at Guantánamo?
- Transcripts of Lisa Page's closed-door testimonies give new revelations in Russiagate scandal
- Julian Assange's living conditions are akin to a Stasi-era dissident
- US nixes Israel's sale of F-16s with added "advanced electronic systems" to Croatia
- American accused of spying in Moscow had plenty of 'friends' with Russian military ties
- China's Ambassador to Canada highlights "white egotism" following US-initiated feud
- Tulsi Gabbard announces she's running for president in 2020
- French PM Edouard Philippe says Yellow Vest protests sign of Europe-wide anger over financial woes & govt indifference
- Gun-toting WaPo contributor caught on video shouting, 'Death to America! Death to Israel!'
- New race row erupts in South Africa over recruitment drive for doctors that excludes white applicants
- Legalized pedophilia: How US immigration enables child marriage
- Venice Beach homeless camps provide a testing ground for Hollywood's so-called progressive values
- The IRS routinely ignores illegal immigrants using fake Social Security numbers
- Farewell, masculinity: We'll miss you when you're gone
- A Psychologist's review of the APA practice guidelines for men and boys (Update)
- Why France and Europe have initiated a bonafide revolution
- Mayor de Blasio: New York's wealth must be redistributed since it's 'all in the wrong hands'
- Male strength should be celebrated, not replaced with girly men
- Boston Mayor's office hopes to force doctors state-wide to identify and document patients who own guns
- Hysterical Russiagater Molly McKew to lecture on 'hybrid warfare' at Georgetown
- France's gilets jaunes prepare for ninth weekend, government declare they will show their "authority"
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- ID proponent Behe's new book, "Darwin Devolves" — stunning and absolutely convincing
- Not so vegan after all: Yukon's snowshoe hares are cannibalistic carnivores
- Laser triggers electrical activity in thunderstorm for first time
- Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of Venus
- Star transforming into a black hole caught on camera
- How beauty is making scientists rethink evolution
- Scientists preparing for future faultline rupture of Hikurangi subduction zone
- Double feature: Lunar eclipse will occur simultaneously to a supermoon this month
- US missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons
- Russian space chief says FSB overcautious about OneWeb global internet project
- Hubble Space Telescope's main camera out of operation
- 'Internet of Roads': Colorado leaps into increased surveillance of roads and a jump in potential radiation
- DARPA proposes KAIROS, an AI that can monitor the entire world for threats
- Space microbes aren't so alien after all - they're just trying to survive
- Newly discovered K2-288Bb planet lies within habitable zone and may have liquid water on its surface
- First commercial Quantum computer revealed by IBM
- Gigantic jets and upper atmospheric phenomena
- New study reveals dinosaur killing Chicxulub asteroid caused a global mile high tsunami
- Six supernovae and three planets discovered by TESS
- The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery: Carbon dioxide has no measurable effect on planetary temperature
- Is this normal? 81 significant earthquakes have rattled Alaska so far in 2019
- Heavy snow in the Balkans - State of emergency declared for some parts of Serbia
- World Snow Wrap, January 11 - Heavy snowfalls continue in Europe, Canada, the US and Japan
- Dozens of stranded seals cut off from ocean by ice in Roddickton, Canada
- Israel sees record snowfall - meter of snow hits Mt. Hermon
- Woman and child bitten by shark in shallow waters in Queensland, Australia
- Lightning strikes kill 6 in Zimbabwe
- Rivers rising after record rainfall in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay - almost 20 inches in 3 days with 7 inches in 80 minutes
- Mecca's Grand Mosque plagued by swarm of locusts
- Weather quirk makes Russian city a frozen hellscape
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deception by numbers - from where it originates
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Death Sentence" for food production: Grand Solar Minimum
- Frost across India ups risk to rabi (spring) crops
- Large waterspout spotted over Cancun waters, Mexico
- Unusual animal behaviour: Woman attacked by raccoon in Oakville, Ontario
- Mud volcano continues to bubble away following eruption near Gisborne, New Zealand
- Heavy snowfall in Japan - 40 inches dumped on Yamagata overnight
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- How sugar, alcohol and caffeine affect inflammation
- Study finds: Early puberty in girls linked to cosmetic chemicals
- New research shows marijuana can alter DNA in sperm
- Vaccine shot killed famed cancer doctor in minutes from "total organ failure", state-run media desperately tries to cover it up
- Damage control: Newsweek Op-Ed absurdly lies that vaccination entails no health risks
- Straight out of an Orwellian playbook: USDA makes GMO labeling disappear
- Kelly Brogan: Why I put down my prescription pad
- Foods infused with artificial colors
- Life lessons: A farm built from illness
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture: Interview With Linnéa Snyder and James Lovinsky
- New Study: Women live longer if they surround themselves in nature
- Norovirus outbreak sickens hundreds of cruise ship passengers and crew members
- Attkisson Report reveals threats against congressmen investigating autism-vaccine link
- Why we must stop the 5G wireless network
- Best of the Web: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism
- Magnesium used to treat heart failure
- Dental flossing and other behaviors linked with higher levels of toxic PFAS in the body
- Government shutdown stops crucial FDA food safety inspections
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed, second it is violently opposed, and third, it is accepted as self-evident.
