The Difference Between Adolescence & Puberty & Why Early Puberty is Not Good For Children

Chemicals Linked to Early Puberty in Girls

Phthalates are found in scented products like perfumes, soaps, and shampoo and will be hidden as "fragrance" or "perfume" instead of their real name

Bisphenols are found in packaging and containers that leach into products and may or may not be labeled as #7 plastic

Triclosan is found in toothpaste & mouthwash and will always be labeled

Parabens are used as a preservative in personal care products and will always be labeled

Study Linking Personal Care Chemicals to Early Puberty

Over 90% of the kids' urine samples showed concentrations of ALL hormone-disrupting chemicals, except for triclosan.

73% of the pregnant women's urine samples contained concentrations of triclosan

69% of urine samples from the kids contained concentrations of triclosan

