It has been a pretty good couple of weeks in the US western states with regular snowfalls in resorts in the Pacific north-west, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. Last weekend saw some big snowfalls in the Californian Sierras with the Tahoe resorts and Mammoth receiving huge totals, Squaw Valley receiving a massive 122cms on the upper mountain in two days last Saturday and Sunday, although the upper lifts were on wind-hold at times. Mammoth also got the goods with a solid 167cms at the Summit in a week, taking the Summits season total to 4.8 metres.
There were also good falls in Jackson Hole which received 64cms from Jan 5-7 and by all reports the snow was classic Jackson "Cowboy Powder". Utah hasn't missed out, Brighton and Snowbasin picking up 25-30cms overnight on January 6.
JAPAN
Well, Japan has been a great place to be for the past two weeks with all resorts receiving ridiculously good snowfalls. Myoko has really been living up to its reputation as one of the snowiest places in Japan, regularly receiving 20cms more than either Hakuba or Niseko. Our Myoko snow reporter, Joey Stanco is not one for hyperbole, but his report on Wednesday January 9, was indicative of what's been going on:
"Ladies and gents mother nature has blessed us with her presence - in the town of Akakura/ Myoko 85cms of snow has fallen overnight! Today will be all time! Make sure you have your powder board/ ski, low light goggles, your Go Pro and your snorkel. "
CANADA
It has been a good month in Whistler and it is still happening with another 125cms in the past week, taking the season total to 681cms and the average base sits at 280cms. Snowfalls are set to continue with another 26cms over the few days ahead of sunshine early next week. Resorts further inland haven't been getting the totals we've seen in Whistler and the Coast Mountains, but the interior BC resorts are doing okay, Revelstoke having good conditions now after 72cms in the past week while Kicking Horse received 69cms and its base now sits at 176cms.
After inconsistent snowfalls this season, the past week saw good snowfalls in the Banff resorts with Lake Louise getting 102cms in eight days. Not much snow in the forecast for the next week, but it will be typically cold with day time max temps down to -14 mid-week and minimums down to -20.
EUROPE
As we reported in our Austrian snow story on Wed, the snow has been pretty relentless in Austria over the past three weeks, particularly in the north where the snowfalls have been huge with extreme winter conditions at times. While there have been some spectacular powder days in some resorts the avalanche danger is very high or extreme. Tragically there have been a number of fatal avalanches and the avalanche danger has been raised to level 5 in the regions of Salzburgerland, Oberosterreich (Upper Austria) and Steiermark.