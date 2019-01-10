frost crop
2019 starts with a cold bang: farmers in Sonora, Mexico are lighting tires on fire to keep their crops warm. Massive cold, frosts, and snows have descended also in Europe and Asia, bringing a "death sentence" to modern agriculture.

Christian explores the Grand Solar Minimum's influence on a weak jet stream, triggering these temperature and precipitation extremes, as well as shares resources on how to start germinating seeds for this coming growing season.


