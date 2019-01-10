Health & Wellness
Magnesium used to treat heart failure
Medical Xpress
Thu, 10 Jan 2019 18:55 UTC
In the article, "Magnesium supplementation improves diabetic mitochondrial and cardiac diastolic function," author Samuel Dudley, MD, Ph.D., Academic Chief of Cardiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and his fellow researchers found that magnesium can be used to treat diastolic heart failure.
"We've found that cardiac mitochondrial oxidative stress can cause diastolic dysfunction. Since magnesium is an essential element for mitochondrial function, we decided to try the supplement as a treatment," explained Dudley. "It eliminated the poor heart relaxation that causes diastolic heart failure."
Obesity and diabetes are known risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Researchers discovered the magnesium supplement also improved the mitochondrial function and blood glucose in the subjects.
Patients with diastolic heart failure have a high morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. Patients with this condition have similar annual mortality to patients with systolic heart failure, and up until now there was no known specific treatments for this type of heart failure.
"This is an exciting step forward in the cardiovascular field," said Dudley, "Right now there are no specific treatments for patients with diastolic heart failure, but now we have a theory of why diastolic heart failure occurs and what we can do to get rid of it."
The next step is human trials. Dudley says this work could also open doors for answers for a related condition, atrial fibrillation.
Source: Man Liu et al. Magnesium supplementation improves diabetic mitochondrial and cardiac diastolic function, JCI Insight (2019). DOI: 10.1172/jci.insight.123182
Reader Comments
Latest News
- US missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons
- Alberta cop repeatedly runs over an injured deer with his squad car
- Seattle TV station caught doctoring Trump video during national address
- US continues smear campaign against China by slapping export ban on US-based Huawei subsidiary
- Antifa twitter account doxxes Daily Caller staff amid Ocasio-Cortez fake nude scandal
- Yellow Vests take aim at the power behind the throne - plans being laid for a bank run
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deception by numbers - from where it originates
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Death Sentence" for food production: Grand Solar Minimum
- Skripals likely still in the UK and working with MI5
- Frost across India ups risk to rabi (spring) crops
- No surprise: Theresa May's Tory govt warned 'UK won't leave EU on March 29'
- Best of the Web: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism
- Magnesium used to treat heart failure
- Russian space chief says FSB overcautious about OneWeb global internet project
- Dental flossing and other behaviors linked with higher levels of toxic PFAS in the body
- Merkel 'inspects the desert she made': Varoufakis slams German chancellor's visit to Greece
- Hungary PM Orban: I must fight French President Macron on immigration
- Pentagon denies knowledge of prisoner abuse by US-backed forces in Yemen, but doubts linger
- Best of the Web: Summing up the Official Claims in the Salisbury Poisonings: Weighed in the Balances and Found Wanting
- French govt exaggerates Yellow Vest threat to justify political repression
- Seattle TV station caught doctoring Trump video during national address
- US continues smear campaign against China by slapping export ban on US-based Huawei subsidiary
- Skripals likely still in the UK and working with MI5
- No surprise: Theresa May's Tory govt warned 'UK won't leave EU on March 29'
- Merkel 'inspects the desert she made': Varoufakis slams German chancellor's visit to Greece
- Hungary PM Orban: I must fight French President Macron on immigration
- Pentagon denies knowledge of prisoner abuse by US-backed forces in Yemen, but doubts linger
- Best of the Web: Summing up the Official Claims in the Salisbury Poisonings: Weighed in the Balances and Found Wanting
- French govt exaggerates Yellow Vest threat to justify political repression
- SOTT Focus: New Documents Reveal a Covert British Military-Intelligence Smear Machine Meddling in American Politics
- How Integrity Initiative's German cluster aims to end Berlin's ties with Moscow
- Things of questionable value Democrats have funded that cost more than the border wall
- Turkish FM Cavusoglu: Ankara won't buy Patriot missiles with condition of dropping S-400 deal with Moscow
- What are they up to? Five British soldiers allegedly killed in rocket strike launched by 'ISIS' in F.UK.US-occupied eastern Syria
- Turkey seeks coordination with Iran and Russia on US exit from Syria - Bolton told US not needed
- Putin and Merkel agree to coordinate Syria peace efforts amid US withdrawal
- Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping meet - Agree on continued denuclearization of Korean peninsula - Kim commits to second summit with Trump
- PM May humiliated yet again as MPs demand more of say in Brexit, DUP say offer is "meaningless"
- Best of the Web: Inside Integrity Initiative's desperate attempt to sabotage Russian-German relations
- Assessing James Clapper's Jan. 2017 'assessment' on Russia-gate
- Alberta cop repeatedly runs over an injured deer with his squad car
- Antifa twitter account doxxes Daily Caller staff amid Ocasio-Cortez fake nude scandal
- Yellow Vests take aim at the power behind the throne - plans being laid for a bank run
- Russian NHL ace Malkin donates $60K to victims of Magnitogorsk tragedy
- Yellow Vest protester seen pounding riot cop turns out to be ex-champion boxer of France (UPDATES)
- 'Russian Hubble' observatory project bogged in embezzlement probe - report
- Spain arrests 15 people in tennis match-fixing investigation
- RT's popularity increasing in Middle East: More trusted as credible source of information than Western counterparts
- Drop in the bucket: US soldiers plead guilty for attempting to bring in $1mil worth of cocaine from Colombia on military plane
- Hundreds of flights canceled at 3 German airports over security workers' strikes
- 1 in 5 US millennials expects to die without paying off debts... and their parents and grandparents are broke, too
- Vegans lose it over cafe's refusal to serve highly-processed soy milk
- De-platforming TV: Red Lobster sez Tucker Carlson's show 'no longer in line' with company 'values', removes ads
- The politics of the Patreon purge
- Sex offender rabbi negotiated a public comeback with deputy minister
- Saudi asylum seeker fleeing abusive relatives barricades herself in Thai hotel room - UPDATE: Rahaf al-Qunun given refugee status by UN
- SOTT Focus: Forget The American Psychological Association - Traditional Masculinity is Part of The Cure For What Ails Modern Men
- Israel's Birthright study abroad program: Perpetuating Israeli myths while erasing Palestinian life and history
- Two women charged with assault on transgender person at Raleigh, NC, bar
- Sargon of Akkad and the rise of financial blacklisting
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- A stalagmite may have solved the mystery of the Akkadian Empire's fall
- Dig at Danish Viking capital yields 'sensational find' - Christian amulets pre-dating Harold Bluetooth's conversion
- Stone carvings hidden for 600 years discovered on tomb in Scottish cathedral
- US missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons
- Russian space chief says FSB overcautious about OneWeb global internet project
- Hubble Space Telescope's main camera out of operation
- 'Internet of Roads': Colorado leaps into increased surveillance of roads and a jump in potential radiation
- DARPA proposes KAIROS, an AI that can monitor the entire world for threats
- Space microbes aren't so alien after all - they're just trying to survive
- Newly discovered K2-288Bb planet lies within habitable zone and may have liquid water on its surface
- First commercial Quantum computer revealed by IBM
- Gigantic jets and upper atmospheric phenomena
- New study reveals dinosaur killing Chicxulub asteroid caused a global mile high tsunami
- Six supernovae and three planets discovered by TESS
- The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery: Carbon dioxide has no measurable effect on planetary temperature
- Origin-of-life remains enigmatic: Implausibility and researcher-intervention still haunt latest research
- First phase liquid transition found in biology
- Russia working on its largest radio telescope yet - will be deployed beyond the moon in 2020s
- Native Knowledge: From around the globe, what ecologists are learning from indigenous people about our natural world
- CRISPR: It could revolutionize everything from medicine to agriculture
- Rare Super Blood Moon will turn UK skies red on Monday, January 21
- Oumuamua data reveals intriguing possibilities
- Survival of the toughest? Holocaust survivors found to live 7 years longer than those who avoided the death camps
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deception by numbers - from where it originates
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Death Sentence" for food production: Grand Solar Minimum
- Frost across India ups risk to rabi (spring) crops
- Large waterspout spotted over Cancun waters, Mexico
- Unusual animal behaviour: Woman attacked by raccoon in Oakville, Ontario
- Mud volcano continues to bubble away following eruption near Gisborne, New Zealand
- Heavy snowfall in Japan - 40 inches dumped on Yamagata overnight
- Both Arctic & Antarctic sea ice at historically high levels
- Earth's magnetic field is shifting rapidly and geologists don't know why
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- Massive snowstorms continue in Austria and the Northern Alps - 10 feet of snow in 7 days for one resort
- Lightning strikes kill 110 in Cambodia last year - 37% increase from 2017
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Storm packing snow and rain paralyzes parts of Lebanon
- Man mutilated by 3 rottweilers dies in Madrid
- Signs and Portents: One-eyed newborn cow declared 'miracle of God', worshipped in India
- Out-of-season tornado hits Ohio with 100 mph winds
- Unusually low temperatures hit India's southern state of Kerala
- Rare snowfall blankets Athens as temperatures across Greece hit record lows
- Signs and Portents: Mutant two-headed calf born in China
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Geminid fireball filmed buzzing comet Wirtanen
- Best of the Web: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism
- Magnesium used to treat heart failure
- Dental flossing and other behaviors linked with higher levels of toxic PFAS in the body
- Government shutdown stops crucial FDA food safety inspections
- $3.5 TRILLION a year: The deeply corrupt and sickening state of America's health care system
- Embracing nature's medicine: Healing herbs
- A hormone released during exercise might protect against Alzheimer's
- Physician scientists fail to disclose Big Pharma conflicts of interest in medical journals
- Worst measles outbreak in decades sweeps New York and abroad
- Food additive linked to celiac disease: Transglutaminase
- Number of people with dementia doubled in just 26 years
- New Canada food guide to encourage Canadians to malnourish themselves by eating more plant-based protein
- Diabetes and obesity still on the rise - Billions spent promoting dietary guidelines hasn't made a dent
- Seasonal affective disorder: Your eye color might be why you have the 'winter blues'
- Natural Autoimmunity: Friend or Foe?
- Water fluoridation: Facts & fallacies
- Are your super-cushioned running shoes doing more harm than good?
- Scottish doctors are now issuing prescriptions to go hiking
- Childhood arthritis is becoming the 'new normal'
- Peter C. Gøtzsche: Why we're establishing an institute for scientific freedom
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- The lonely Americans: Research finds 76% of people surveyed show serious signs of loneliness
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Quote of the Day
Our job is to give people not what they want, but what we decide they ought to have.
Recent Comments
The ufo is actually the meteorite that zapped over the usa East coast heading East at 9am usa time, so put 8hrs on that and between 4-5 pm and a...
Running is not horrible for you. Humans cannot outrun a single predator that is capable of eating us. Humans used running to pursue prey and carry...
I find it funny when a company spokesperson talks about the "Company's Values"... Companies don't have values! Their purpose is to generate profit...
IS has been living quietly and comfortably under US protection for quite a while now. The idea that the US will withdraw from the area probably...
Reflections on debt Steal a living inheritance for a private self-gratification... and go bust. Get from others what is not yours and defend a...
The amount of movement you see within a static image is indicative of your current stress level. Or so they say ....