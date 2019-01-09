A newborn calf has been declared as a "miracle of God" and is being worshipped in eastern India."Ever since it was born, people have crowded my place to see the bizarre calf," its owner said.Despite the divine qualities attributed to it by the Indians, the poor animal was just born with a birth defect called cyclopia, a rare congenital disorder that occurs in both humans and animals.The nose of the calf, which was born in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal, is also deformed and it has an underdeveloped jaw."They are now considering it to be a miracle of God and have started worshipping it," the calf's owner continued."The people think that worshipping the cow is going to bring luck and prosperity to the family of whoever worships it."Animals that are born with this condition are generally stillborn or die soon due to breathing and brain problems.