A 6.4 magnitude earthquake stuck off south Japan on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.The quake was 39 km (24 miles) deep and centered 116 km south southeast of Kagoshima.Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.