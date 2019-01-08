© AFP



Officials in southern Germany declared a state of emergency on Monday (January 07) as a winter storm has deposited more than half a meter of snow in parts of southern Bavaria.The area suffered traffic chaos during the weekend and the regional rail service suffered delays and cancellations.On Monday, roads were blocked and schools were closed. A spokesperson for the district of Miesbach said residents had been warned about avalanches and snow-related dangers, for instance falling tree branches.The town of Warngau, on the northern edge of the Alps, was covered in almost a meter of snow and its residents were working hard to remove it from the streets.Some were delighted to have a white layer blanketing their town, but others found it rather inconvenient.In some areas, the avalanche warning has been raised to level 4, implying that large avalanches can occur due to the weight of the snow without human intervention.Reuters