© Joel Goodman/LNP



A pro-Brexit rally has got a lot of people very angry for all the wrong reasons.That's because the 'yellow vest' demonstrators in Manchester were contained by police outside a branch of Greggs.If you hadn't heard already, the Geordie bakers have been in the news all week for a certain vegan sausage roll, so the very sight of middle-aged men gathered outside Greggs made some jump to the wrong conclusions.On closer inspection of the photos from the protest their placards read 'No to EU mafia' while some have crudely daubed 'Free Britain' on the back of their vests.But the coincidence of a protest happening directly outside the home of this week's hot topic - vegan sausage rolls, duh - fooled more than a few people.TV presenter and keen Twitter user Robert LLewellyn wrote: 'A few years ago I would have found this impossible to believe. Not now.Luke Neason said he was 'lost for words'.'All that is going on in the world today and a group of people feel the need to protest the fact that Greggs are now offering a vegan sausage roll,' he wrote.Mike Stuchbery added: 'The f**kwits that like to call you a "snowflake" are blockading a Gregg's in Manchester for selling vegan sausage rolls.'Jonny Smith had a bit more reason as he suggested it was Greggs who were simply pulling a 'PR stunt'.'Surely this a PR stunt paid for by Gregg's?' he questioned.'Surely nobody is actually protesting a fucking vegan sausage roll?'Bloody 2019 is even more 2018 than 2018.'Greater Manchester Police said no arrests were made.Greggs delivered a delectable response, writing: 'Oh hello Piers, we've been expecting you.'The new pastry has been designed to mirror some of the classic sausage roll's features, including '96 layers' of puff pastry.Inside that pastry, however, is a specially-made Quorn filling, which took them months to create.