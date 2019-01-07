crop snow
The heavy snowfall left by the fifth and sixth winter storms of the season, as well as the extreme cold, generated frost damage in thousands of crops throughout the state of Sonora.

The weather mainly affected the garlic and asparagus crops in the mountains and the north of the state; as well as vegetable and legume crops in the valleys of Yaqui and Mayo, south of Sonora.

So far, the presidents of the Associations of Farmer Unions of Sonora have not specified how many hectares were affected because the damage is still rising. In addition, according to official weather forecasts, the low temperatures will continue the following days and its possible there will be more snowfall.

In Guaymas, Cajeme, and Navojoa, which encompass the valleys south of Sonora, agricultural producers are analyzing possible damage in 12 thousand hectares of crops.

Renan Cruz, the president of the Association of Producers of Vegetables of the Yaqui and Mayo, said that thousands of hectares planted with squash, chilli, potatoes, and tomatillo, had been affected by the frosts, and that the damages ranged from partial issues to total losses. Corn and bean crops were also affected.

Despite being prohibited because of environmental issues, producers of Guaymas and Cajeme burnt tires next to the crops to protect them from the low temperatures, which in the vicinity of 0 degrees Celsius. The smoke columns could be sighted from the Mexico's Federal Highway 15, where the dense black smoke generated visibility problems among travelers.

Agricultural producers from northern Sonora still haven't quantified the damage because the impact of the winter storms will continue, but they claim that hundreds of hectares of garlic, asparagus, and onions were affected by the frost.

In contrast, winegrowers and walnut producers have stated that the extreme cold will favor grape and nut production in the state because low temperatures are necessary for the development of these crops.

Source: excelsior.com.mx