The heavy snowfall left by the fifth and sixth winter storms of the season, as well as the extreme cold, generated frost damage in thousands of crops throughout the state of Sonora.So far, the presidents of the Associations of Farmer Unions of Sonora have not specified how many hectares were affectedIn addition, according to official weather forecasts, the low temperatures will continue the following days and its possible there will be more snowfall.In Guaymas, Cajeme, and Navojoa, which encompass the valleys south of Sonora, agricultural producers are analyzingDespite being prohibited because of environmental issues, producers of Guaymas and Cajeme burnt tires next to the crops to protect them from the low temperatures, which in the vicinity of 0 degrees Celsius. The smoke columns could be sighted from the Mexico's Federal Highway 15, where the dense black smoke generated visibility problems among travelers.Agricultural producers from northern Sonora still haven't quantified the damage because the impact of the winter storms will continue, but they claim that hundreds of hectares of garlic, asparagus, and onions were affected by the frost.In contrast, winegrowers and walnut producers have stated that the extreme cold will favor grape and nut production in the state because low temperatures are necessary for the development of these crops.Source: excelsior.com.mx