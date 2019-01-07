Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis

Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis
Istanbul and the region of Thrace in Turkey's northwest were hit by heavy snowfall and strong wind which caused flight delays.

Turkish Airlines cancelled its Jan. 4 Salonika and Kosice international flights as well as many of its domestic flights taking off from Istanbul's Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports due to the weather conditions.

Istanbul's higher areas, such as the district of Beylikdüzü, were hit by snowfall on Jan. 3 night along with strong winds.

Following warnings of harsher weather conditions by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, snowplows and salt trucks were waiting ready to intervene in the event of possible icing.



Mesmerizing Nemrut statues ‘buried and frozen’ under snow

Mesmerizing Nemrut statues ‘buried and frozen’ under snow.
Temperature is expected to drop in the Marmara region by a further six degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Heavy snowfall was expected to continue in Thracian provinces of Tekirdağ and Kırklareli and Istanbul's western parts until the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Blizzard and snowfall disrupted life in Thrace, with access to 50 schools in the region being blocked due to snowstorms.

Many roads to villages in the western province of Edrine were shut on Jan. 4 due to heavy snow. Authorities have said they will clear snow from the roads soon.

The snow reached a height of 30 centimeters in Kırklareli.

Some 46 schools were closed on Jan. 4 due to adverse weather conditions in Kırklareli, an official from provincial administration told state-run Anadolu Agency reporters.

Meteorology officials have also warned many eastern provinces of dangers of icing, frost and avalanches.