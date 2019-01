© Juan Carlos Hernandez/Global Look Press

Despite biting US sanctions and pressure on other countries,according to Iran's deputy oil minister.After the US pulled out of the landmark nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic, several nations were temporarily allowed to buy its oil, including India, South Korea and China. However,from Washington, and are therefore very cautious about dealing with Tehran, one of the top Iranian oil officials, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, revealed."China, India, South Korea and all other countries, which the US granted waivers to buy oil from Iran,he was quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry's Shana news agency on Saturday."Regardless of US pressure, the number of potential buyers of Iran's oil has increased due to the competitive nature of the market and growing cupidity for more profitability," Zamaninia stated without revealing the identity of those buyers.In 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), citing its supposed flaws. The historic document was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UK, the US, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU. All other parties condemned the US withdrawal.Washington not only resumed anti-Iranian penalties that were in force before the agreement, butthreatening to introduce punitive measures against all states that violated the embargo.Meanwhile,to facilitate financial transactions between the bloc and Iran to bypass US sanctions. In December, the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, announced that the system will be ready in the near future.