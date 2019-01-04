© Cory Davis



This extraordinary footage from Texas reveals howThe video, taken from the window of a car, shows the usually dry and arid plains covered in white near El Paso amid the big freeze in the desert.Today the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the desert in California where temperatures were tipped to drop as low as 25F overnight.The footage from the car was posted online by a Twitter user called Marcus.It shows vegetation by the side of the road dusted in white, with a layer of snow on the ground and on the roofs of nearby buildings.The average January temperature in El Paso is 45F, with the usual minimum temperature still above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.In the summer the area has previously witnessed temperatures as high as 112F.The overnight low was 30F for the first time in five years in parts of the region and more cold temperatures are expected today.Albuquerque saw heavy snowfall and icy roads that caused many government agencies and schools to close.The National Weather Service has also issued a freeze warning in the Nevada county where Las Vegas is located.Snow fell and stuck Tuesday on a desert highway over a mountain just 20 minutes outside of Sin City.Meanwhile Nogales, an Arizona city on the Mexico border, had about 6 inches of snow, he said.The system is expected to produce mainly snow showers across the region with snow levels at the valley floors.'Accumulations at this time look to be an inch or less in the valleys with an inch or two in the mountains.'