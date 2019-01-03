© Reuters/Jim Young



U.S. President Donald Trump has said U.S. forces will withdraw from Syria "over a period of time," insisting he wants to protect U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters battling the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.Trump did not provide a timetable for the planned withdrawal of roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria, which he announced last month against the advice of many top security advisers and reportedly without consulting lawmakers or U.S. allies involved in operations against IS militants.During a Cabinet meeting at the White House in front of reporters on January 2,"We're slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families,he said on Twitter on December 31.Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters thatonce U.S. troops leave Syria. Graham also saidto help protect its own interests.Ankara sees the YPG as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey and has vowed to crush it.U.S. commanders planning the military withdrawal have recommended that YPG fighters battling IS militants be permitted to keep U.S.-supplied weapons, according to U.S. officials.That proposal would likely anger Turkey, where Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, is expected to visit for talks this week.