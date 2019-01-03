© Todd G. Baker

Many days I question why I live here, when some people in the world live their whole lives never experiencing snow.

Thank goodness there's people coming to help clear it all!#nlwx #summerplease #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/toAeEF80wJ — Melissa Long (@mmumbles) January 3, 2019



Slight hiccup getting in to work today. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/Lgipp3Cffy — Ashley Whitt (@whittwrites) January 3, 2019



I hate my driveway. That's a 4' wall on the left and a 1' wall in the right. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/KzyBylFeVU — BruBaker (@ToddGBaker) January 2, 2019



Many across Newfoundland welcomed the new year with a shovel in hand, asPowerful winds accompanied the winter weather, as gusts between 90 and 130 km/h hit areas along the northeast and south coasts.Gusty winds will continue through the morning hours on Thursday, and blowing snow will remain a concern on the roadways.Temperatures are also expected to remain roughly 10 C below seasonal Thursday morning, but high pressure will give way to clear skies for many.Below are some of the highlights from Newfoundland's New Year's blizzard, caught on camera.