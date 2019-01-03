By the time the snow tapered off Wednesday night, Gander had seen 58 cm of snow, while St. John's reached 43 cm.
For those in Gander, this blizzard event rivals the town's current record for the most snow seen in a single day: a whopping 58.6 cm, which fell on March 18, 1993.
Powerful winds accompanied the winter weather, as gusts between 90 and 130 km/h hit areas along the northeast and south coasts.
Gusty winds will continue through the morning hours on Thursday, and blowing snow will remain a concern on the roadways.
Temperatures are also expected to remain roughly 10 C below seasonal Thursday morning, but high pressure will give way to clear skies for many.
Below are some of the highlights from Newfoundland's New Year's blizzard, caught on camera.
It's gonna be a long day... #nlwx pic.twitter.com/k0OQncExf9— Sarah Lundrigan (@semlund) January 2, 2019
One of the most beautifully restored homes in Bonavista! @NLtweets @CBCNL #nlwx #ShareYourWeather #cbcnl #explorenl #architecture pic.twitter.com/ucwHjycGPQ— Mark Gray (@MarkGray3) January 3, 2019
Many days I question why I live here, when some people in the world live their whole lives never experiencing snow.— Melissa Long (@mmumbles) January 3, 2019
Thank goodness there's people coming to help clear it all!#nlwx #summerplease #Blizzard pic.twitter.com/toAeEF80wJ
Multiple vehicle accident near Square Pond east of Gander. Traffic slowed both directions. @VOCMNEWS @MartinJonesCBC @coast1011 @975krock #nltraffic #nlwx pic.twitter.com/t0NRxcOz5E— Ivy Pilgrim (@ipil44) January 3, 2019
Slight hiccup getting in to work today. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/Lgipp3Cffy— Ashley Whitt (@whittwrites) January 3, 2019
My husband's motto is....why work harder when you can just work smarter! Time to dig out! #nlwx #shareyourweather @MurphTWN pic.twitter.com/TftAES3VjJ— Trace (@Sea_Trace) January 3, 2019
I hate my driveway. That's a 4' wall on the left and a 1' wall in the right. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/KzyBylFeVU— BruBaker (@ToddGBaker) January 2, 2019
Wow 😮😮 @EddieSheerr @kellymbutt @BrianWalshWX #nlwx pic.twitter.com/4cX0I9vKZ2— Jeremy Dove (@musicloverjd) January 2, 2019
#SnowDay #ShareYourWeather #Bonavista #nlwx pic.twitter.com/TWVtx7TOkj— Shelley Harris, CPCC (@mobile_mentor) January 2, 2019