Pajarito Ski Resort
© Tim Lovell
Pajarito Ski Resort is celebrating after the ski area reported 36 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

KRQE News 13 viewer Tim Lovell sent in photos of the area.

Lovell said he could barely move as he was knee deep in the snow.

The accumulated snowfall got so heavy it was bending trees.

snow ski
