Add one more item to those "Out for 2019" lists : plastic straws.D.C. banned plastic straws in restaurants and other businesses effective Jan. 1, 2019, becoming the second major U.S. city to do so. Seattle made the change six months ago. Plastic straws won't disappear immediately, however. Businesses have until July to make the transition to alternatives, before fines kick in."Many have started using hay straws, which are popular - they hold up well in drinks," says Zachary Rybarczyk, part of the enforcement team with the District Department of Energy and Environment. "We've seen restaurants switch over to paper straws. And we've also seen restaurants using reusable straws - also popular in bars," says Rybarczyk.Anti-straw activists say consumers in the U.S. use (and toss) as many as 500 million straws a day Researchers say the number is between 170 million and 390 million, but either way, it's a lot of straws. In Washington, volunteers taking part in a recent trash cleanup of the Anacostia River collected more than 4,000 straws Straw bans have become popular for several reasons. One is that activists see straws as a "gateway plastic" - an item that's mostly unnecessary, usable only once and adds up when used by millions of people every day."A lot of times, we're served straws, we don't even ask for them, it's just sort of automatically put in our drinks," says Catherine Plume of the Sierra Club's D.C. chapter. "It's just one less piece of plastic, in many cases, that we all need. And there are more sustainable alternatives out there."D.C.'s straw ban was passed in 2014 as part of the same legislation that prohibited styrofoam food containers. This was before anti-straw fervor took off around the world, before corporations like Starbucks, McDonald's and Marriott announced they would be phasing out plastic straws. For several years, D.C.'s straw ban was never enforced, and most people in the city had no idea it had been enacted. In fact, lawmakers introduced new legislation to ban straws, seemingly unaware they had already done it. Late last year, DOEE announced it would begin implementing the ban.