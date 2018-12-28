Snow falls in Vegas
© K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @kmcannonphoto
Centennial High School basketball players, from left, Kalyn Miller, 15, Teionni McDaniel, 16, and Jessenia Lawson, 15, play in a light snow before their team's game at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic Tournament at Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.
It was brief and unexpected but snow fell in Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says snow wasn't in the forecast Thursday but it was reported in the valley around mid-day. None of it stuck in the lower elevations.

Meteorologist Ashley Wolf told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a cold front and abnormally low-hanging clouds combined to produce the strange weather. She says the dryness underneath the clouds had a cooling effect, despite the temperature being above 50 degrees.

Source: Associated Press