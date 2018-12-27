© AP/Hassan Ammar



The embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will reopen in Damascus on Thursday afterafter closing as a result of the war, a source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik. "The UAE embassy in Damascus will reopen in the second half of the day," the source said.The final preparations for the opening of the diplomatic mission are underway, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. The embassy building was renovated earlier this week.The UAE is the first Arab country to restore the work of its embassy in Syria. Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said earlier that Damascus welcomed the resumption of work of Arab countries' embassies in Syria.