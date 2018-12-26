The volcano, which began erupting on Monday, is on the outskirts of the city of Catania, on the east coast of Sicily.On Wednesday, residents near Mt Etna were told to flee after a larger earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitudes struck aboutIts epicentre was between the towns of Viagrande and Trecastagni.Two people have been reportedly injured.Buildings have been damaged in the area, with tremors felt in Catania, where around 300,000 people live.Since then, it has continued to spew lava and smoke into the area, forcing officials to close the nearby Catania airport.It is known to erupt occasionally throughout the year, but its major eruption in 1992 was the last time lava has encroached on nearby towns.