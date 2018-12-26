On Wednesday, residents near Mt Etna were told to flee after a larger earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitudes struck about two kilometres underground.
Its epicentre was between the towns of Viagrande and Trecastagni.
Two people have been reportedly injured.
Buildings have been damaged in the area, with tremors felt in Catania, where around 300,000 people live.
Mt Etna began erupting when a new fissure opened up after the area was hit by about 130 earth tremors on Monday.
Since then, it has continued to spew lava and smoke into the area, forcing officials to close the nearby Catania airport.
It is known to erupt occasionally throughout the year, but its major eruption in 1992 was the last time lava has encroached on nearby towns.
The eruption of Mt Etna comes as Indonesia was hit by a tsunami after Mount Anak Krakatau erupted some 50 kilometres off the coast.