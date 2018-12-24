© Anatolii Stepanov / Demotix / SCANPIX



from Strana.ua - translated by and for FRN -

Journalist Yulia Voinova reported that members of the Svoboda party had seized an Orthodox church in the village of Stryzhavka, Vinnitsa region by force .Julia Voinova wrote wrote about this on Facebook."The seizure of the Temple. The Svoboda Party seized the temple in the village of Strizhavka, Vinnitsa Region. Father Igor asks for prayers," wrote Yulia Voinov.Earlier FRN reported thatThe creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine represents a schismatic move which cuts against centuries of practice and decrees on the subject.