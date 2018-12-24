© Anatolii Stepanov / Demotix / SCANPIX
Members of Svoboda (Freedom) Party are carrying the portrait of Stepan Bandera during a torchlight procession in Kiev, 1. January 2014.
Journalist Yulia Voinova reported that members of the Svoboda party had seized an Orthodox church in the village of Stryzhavka, Vinnitsa region by force .
Julia Voinova wrote wrote about this on Facebook.
"The seizure of the Temple. The Svoboda Party seized the temple in the village of Strizhavka, Vinnitsa Region. Father Igor asks for prayers," wrote Yulia Voinov.
Earlier FRN reported that the Rada managed to adopt the law on renaming the UOC-MP into the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. It turned out that before the voting, they simply blackmailed deputies to get a majority.
Poroshenko is pushing a schism in the Orthodox Church with assistance from the Vatican and Atlanticist vectors of power, for a number of reasons.
The creation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine represents a schismatic move which cuts against centuries of practice and decrees on the subject.
