Amazon accidentally sent recordings made by its Alexa voice-activated assistant to the wrong user raising fresh privacy concerns about the use of digital devices.Amazon confirmed what it described as "an unfortunate case that resulted from a human error," adding that it was an "isolated incident."German magazine c't reported that a user had asked Amazon to send him all of the data the company had stored on him.The man, who wasn't identified and who had never used one of Amazon's voice-activated assistants,The recordings featured a man and a female in their home. The publication gathered enough information to work out the individuals' identities, as well as the fact they were companions.Amazon subsequently deleted the other customer's audio files from the link, however the first customer had already downloaded them onto his computer.An Amazon spokesman said: "This unfortunate case was the result of a human error and an isolated single case."We resolved the issue with the two customers involved and took measures to further optimize our processes. As a precautionary measure we contacted the relevant authorities."