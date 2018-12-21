© AP Photo / Hammurabi's Justice News

The United States will withdraw its troops from its military base located in the south-eastern Syrian city of Al-Tanf, near the Jordanian border, BuzzFeed reported,Muhannad al-Talla told BuzzFeed that the US troops, who had been training and fighting alongside Al-Tanf's militants, would withdraw from the base, specifying that he was helping to remove equipment., emphasizing that this move came as part of US President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of Syria.Trump announced this decision on 19 December, claiming that the Daesh terrorist group had been defeated, and since the US troops were present in Syria exclusively for the fight against Daesh, they now had no reason to remain there.While concerns that the withdrawal of the US troops would jeopardize the security situation in the region have been voiced, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, believes that the US military presence in Syria does not contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis.On December 5, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian General Staff, said that Russia had suggested to the United States to eliminate the military base in Al-Tanf and to establish joint Russian-US control over the zone instead. According to Gerasimov, Washington has not provided an answer. The general also stressed that the United States justified its presence in Al-Tanf by the necessity to counter Iran, which it alleges is transporting weapons and military equipment to Syria.