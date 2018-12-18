Dozens of dead birds have washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach.Now, the city is trying to figure out what is causing the problem.One man took pictures of the birds in the Cherry Grove area over the weekend.The city then sent samples of each species to a lab in Georgia for a full investigation.There is talk on social media that beach nourishment dredges killed the birds, those claims are unconfirmed.A city spokesperson said the dredge operator helped search for any fuel leaks, but none were found."Pelicans, water ducks, cormorants, seagulls -- when you find them in these concentrations over a two-day period you're thinking automatically that it has to be associated with some sort of event," said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.Right now, the city does not know what that event may be. The City of North Myrtle Beach says no new birds washed up Monday.